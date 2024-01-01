Albuquerque residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Albuquerque residents is $49,878.00, and 20.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Albuquerque, NM more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

34.3% of Albuquerque residents have a college degree or higher, while 22.8% have a high school degree but no more and 10.5% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.5% have at least some college education, 18.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 15.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Albuquerque residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.8% of people living in Albuquerque, NM are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.2% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Albuquerque.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Albuquerque, NM residents?

There are 60 scholarships totaling $132,338.00 available to Albuquerque residents.

Are these scholarships available for Albuquerque high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Albuquerque can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Albuquerque?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Albuquerque can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.