Dona Ana County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 11% of Dona Ana County residents in New Mexico over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 26% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Dona Ana County residents in New Mexico will continue to need help paying for college. 6,353 men and 5,868 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 8,687 men 10,100 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Dona Ana County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Dona Ana County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Dona Ana County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Dona Ana County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Dona Ana County residents?

There are 60 scholarships totaling $132,338.00 available to Dona Ana County residents. You can easily browse through all 60 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Dona Ana County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Dona Ana County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Dona Ana County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.