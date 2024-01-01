Las Cruces residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Las Cruces residents is $40,924.00, and 15.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Las Cruces, NM more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

33.0% of Las Cruces residents have a college degree or higher, while 20.4% have a high school degree but no more and 13.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 33.4% have at least some college education, 19.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 13.3% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Las Cruces residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.3% of people living in Las Cruces, NM are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 19.5% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Las Cruces.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Las Cruces, NM residents?

There are 60 scholarships totaling $132,338.00 available to Las Cruces residents.

Are these scholarships available for Las Cruces high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Las Cruces can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Las Cruces?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Las Cruces can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.