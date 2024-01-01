Lea County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 15% of Lea County residents in New Mexico over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 10% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Lea County residents in New Mexico will continue to need help paying for college. 1,994 men and 1,592 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,088 men 1,465 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Lea County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Lea County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Lea County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Lea County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Lea County residents?

There are 60 scholarships totaling $132,338.00 available to Lea County residents. You can easily browse through all 60 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Lea County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Lea County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Lea County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.