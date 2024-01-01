San Juan County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 36% of San Juan County residents in New Mexico over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 24% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that San Juan County residents in New Mexico will continue to need help paying for college. 3,818 men and 3,711 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,011 men 2,596 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to San Juan County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. San Juan County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to San Juan County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for San Juan County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for San Juan County residents?

There are 60 scholarships totaling $132,338.00 available to San Juan County residents. You can easily browse through all 60 scholarships below.

60 scholarships worth $132,338.00 are available for college students in San Juan County. In addition, we encourage current college students in San Juan County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in San Juan for more options.

60 scholarships totaling $132,338.00 are available for high school seniors in San Juan County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for San Juan County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to San Juan County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.