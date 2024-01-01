Santa Fe County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 17% of Santa Fe County residents in New Mexico over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 22% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Santa Fe County residents in New Mexico will continue to need help paying for college. 4,128 men and 3,871 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,380 men 3,948 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Santa Fe County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Santa Fe County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Santa Fe County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Santa Fe County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Santa Fe County residents?

There are 60 scholarships totaling $132,338.00 available to Santa Fe County residents. You can easily browse through all 60 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Santa Fe County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Santa Fe County?

Do I need to be a resident of Santa Fe County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Santa Fe County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Santa Fe County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.