Kings County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 17% of Kings County residents in New York over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 48% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Kings County residents in New York will continue to need help paying for college. 76,832 men and 76,824 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 61,307 men 80,725 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Kings County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Kings County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Kings County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Kings County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Kings County residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to Kings County residents. You can easily browse through all 1508 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Kings County?

In addition, we encourage current college students in Kings County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Kings for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Kings County?

In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Kings County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Kings County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Kings County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.