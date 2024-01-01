Oyster Bay residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Oyster Bay residents is $120,826.00, and 58.5% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Oyster Bay, NY more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

49.0% of Oyster Bay residents have a college degree or higher, while 23.0% have a high school degree but no more and 5.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 22.7% have at least some college education, 27.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 21.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Oyster Bay residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.3% of people living in Oyster Bay, NY are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 11.1% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Oyster Bay.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Oyster Bay, NY residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to Oyster Bay residents.

Are these scholarships available for Oyster Bay high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Oyster Bay can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Oyster Bay?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Oyster Bay can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.