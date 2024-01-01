New York residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for New York residents is $57,782.00, and 29.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of New York, NY more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

36.7% of New York residents have a college degree or higher, while 24.1% have a high school degree but no more and 18.9% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 20.3% have at least some college education, 21.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 15.2% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of New York residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.0% of people living in New York, NY are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in New York.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for New York, NY residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to New York residents.

Are these scholarships available for New York high school students?

Yes, all high school students in New York can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in New York?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in New York can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.