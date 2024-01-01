Queens County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 16% of Queens County residents in New York over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 46% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Queens County residents in New York will continue to need help paying for college. 61,199 men and 57,622 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 54,599 men 71,764 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Queens County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Queens County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Queens County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Queens County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Queens County residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to Queens County residents. You can easily browse through all 1508 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Queens County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Queens County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Queens County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.