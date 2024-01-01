Huntington residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Huntington residents is $112,790.00, and 55.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Huntington, NY more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

51.4% of Huntington residents have a college degree or higher, while 19.9% have a high school degree but no more and 6.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 22.2% have at least some college education, 27.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 24.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Huntington residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.8% of people living in Huntington, NY are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 10.2% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Huntington.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Huntington, NY residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to Huntington residents.

Are these scholarships available for Huntington high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Huntington can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Huntington?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Huntington can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.