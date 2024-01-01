Smithtown residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Smithtown residents is $118,836.00, and 58.8% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Smithtown, NY more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

48.0% of Smithtown residents have a college degree or higher, while 22.0% have a high school degree but no more and 4.5% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 25.4% have at least some college education, 25.1% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 22.9% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Smithtown residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.1% of people living in Smithtown, NY are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 10.0% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Smithtown.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Smithtown, NY residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to Smithtown residents.

Are these scholarships available for Smithtown high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Smithtown can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Smithtown?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Smithtown can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.