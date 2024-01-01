Durham County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 32% of Durham County residents in North Carolina over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 32% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Durham County residents in North Carolina will continue to need help paying for college. 5,856 men and 5,825 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 9,105 men 10,652 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Durham County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Durham County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Durham County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Durham County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Durham County residents?

There are 346 scholarships totaling $818,493.00 available to Durham County residents. You can easily browse through all 346 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Durham County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Durham County?

Do I need to be a resident of Durham County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Durham County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Durham County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.