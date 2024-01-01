Winston-Salem residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Winston-Salem residents is $42,219.00, and 16.8% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Winston-Salem, NC more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

34.1% of Winston-Salem residents have a college degree or higher, while 23.7% have a high school degree but no more and 13.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 28.9% have at least some college education, 20.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 13.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Winston-Salem residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.7% of people living in Winston-Salem, NC are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Winston-Salem.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Winston-Salem, NC residents?

There are 346 scholarships totaling $818,493.00 available to Winston-Salem residents.

Are these scholarships available for Winston-Salem high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Winston-Salem can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Winston-Salem?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Winston-Salem can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.