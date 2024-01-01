Guilford County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 30% of Guilford County residents in North Carolina over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 80% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Guilford County residents in North Carolina will continue to need help paying for college. 12,957 men and 13,024 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 14,468 men 21,040 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Guilford County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Guilford County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Guilford County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Guilford County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Guilford County residents?

There are 346 scholarships totaling $818,493.00 available to Guilford County residents. You can easily browse through all 346 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Guilford County?

346 scholarships worth $818,493.00 are available for college students in Guilford County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Guilford County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Guilford for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Guilford County?

346 scholarships totaling $818,493.00 are available for high school seniors in Guilford County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Guilford County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Guilford County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Guilford County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.