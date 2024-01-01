Sign Up
2024 Grand Forks County Scholarships

Grand Forks County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 40% of Grand Forks County residents in North Dakota over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 85% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Grand Forks County residents in North Dakota will continue to need help paying for college. 1,756 men and 1,381 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 6,470 men 6,264 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Grand Forks County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Grand Forks County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Grand Forks County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Grand Forks County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Grand Forks County residents?

There are 47 scholarships totaling $46,550.00 available to Grand Forks County residents. You can easily browse through all 47 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Grand Forks County?

47 scholarships worth $46,550.00 are available for college students in Grand Forks County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Grand Forks County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Grand Forks for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Grand Forks County?

47 scholarships totaling $46,550.00 are available for high school seniors in Grand Forks County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Grand Forks County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Grand Forks County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Grand Forks County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

North Dakota Scholars Scholarship
Sponsor:
North Dakota University System
Applicant must be a high school junior who is a resident of North Dakota and who plans to go to college at a North Dakota institution. Applicant must score in the upper fifth percentile of all North Dakota ACT Test takers.
Deadline:
February 1
-
North Dakota Indian Scholarship
Sponsor:
Trinity Bible College
Applicant must have at least one-quarter Indian blood, be a resident of North Dakota, be enrolled full time, have a minimum 2.0 GPA, and submit application.
Deadline:
None
$2,000.00
Past President's Parley Nurses Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion Auxiliary - Department of North Dakota
Applicant must be a member of the North Dakota American Legion Auxiliary and have an interest in nursing.
Deadline:
April 20
$1,500.00
North Dakota Parent Teacher Scholarship
Sponsor:
Trinity Bible College
Applicant must be a North Dakota resident and the child of a North Dakota resident. Transcripts, essay, and three letters of recommendation required.
Deadline:
March 31
$500.00
Provincial Award
Sponsor:
Minot State University
Applicant must have a minimum 2.0 GPA, be enrolled in at least 12 credits per semester, and come from a Canadian province other than Manitoba or Saskatchewan.
Deadline:
None
-
Global Award
Sponsor:
Minot State University
Applicant must have a minimum 2.0 GPA, be enrolled in at least 12 credits per semester, and come from a country other than the U.S. or Canada.
Deadline:
None
-
National Award
Sponsor:
Minot State University
Applicant must have a minimum 2.0 GPA, be enrolled in at least 12 credits per semester, come from a state other than North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, or Minnesota, and be a member of WUE and MHEC.
Deadline:
None
-
Medcenter One Nursing Student Tuition Loan Program
Sponsor:
Medcenter One College of Nursing
Applicant must meet the admission requirements and maintain the necessary standards to remain a student in the college.
Deadline:
None
$2,750.00
Barden Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sitting Bull College
Applicant must be a student with a minimum 3.0 GPA at the associate or certificate level who has not earned an associate or baccalaureate degree. Financial need and leadership through participation in college clubs or community organizations are required to be demonstrated.
Deadline:
September 30
$500.00
Cameron Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sitting Bull College
Applicant must be a current student with an interest in writing and poetry. Submission of an original composition in any genre (poetry, drama, fiction, short story) is required.
Deadline:
November 30
$100.00
McKissack Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sitting Bull College
Applicant must be a student with a minimum 3.0 GPA enrolled in either the teacher education or business administration/grantsmanship at the associate or certificate level who has not yet earned an associate or baccalaureate degree. Financial need and leadership through participation in college clubs or community organizations must be demonstrated
Deadline:
September 30
$500.00
Helen D. Hull Teaching Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sitting Bull College
Applicant must be a student enrolled full-time in a teaching field with a minimum 2.0 GPA. Award is based on financial need and special consideration is given to applicants with community service experience.
Deadline:
September 30
$750.00
National Aeronamics Space Administration Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sitting Bull College
Applicant must be a freshman or sophomore student with a minimum 3.0 GPA who shows promise in an area of science or mathematics.
Deadline:
December 31
$500.00
