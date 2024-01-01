Grand Forks County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 40% of Grand Forks County residents in North Dakota over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 85% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Grand Forks County residents in North Dakota will continue to need help paying for college. 1,756 men and 1,381 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 6,470 men 6,264 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Grand Forks County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Grand Forks County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Grand Forks County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Grand Forks County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Grand Forks County residents?

There are 47 scholarships totaling $46,550.00 available to Grand Forks County residents. You can easily browse through all 47 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Grand Forks County?

47 scholarships worth $46,550.00 are available for college students in Grand Forks County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Grand Forks County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Grand Forks for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Grand Forks County?

47 scholarships totaling $46,550.00 are available for high school seniors in Grand Forks County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Grand Forks County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Grand Forks County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Grand Forks County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.