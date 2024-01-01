Butler County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 20% of Butler County residents in Ohio over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 83% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Butler County residents in Ohio will continue to need help paying for college. 9,593 men and 9,191 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 11,438 men 14,324 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Butler County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Butler County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Butler County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Butler County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Butler County residents?

There are 701 scholarships totaling $2,256,295.00 available to Butler County residents. You can easily browse through all 701 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Butler County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Butler County?

Do I need to be a resident of Butler County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Butler County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Butler County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.