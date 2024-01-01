Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Cuyahoga County Scholarships

Cuyahoga County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 96% of Cuyahoga County residents in Ohio over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 27% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Cuyahoga County residents in Ohio will continue to need help paying for college. 39,219 men and 37,998 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 27,433 men 40,955 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Cuyahoga County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Cuyahoga County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Cuyahoga County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Cuyahoga County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Cuyahoga County residents?

There are 701 scholarships totaling $2,256,295.00 available to Cuyahoga County residents. You can easily browse through all 701 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Cuyahoga County?

701 scholarships worth $2,256,295.00 are available for college students in Cuyahoga County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Cuyahoga County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Cuyahoga for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Cuyahoga County?

701 scholarships totaling $2,256,295.00 are available for high school seniors in Cuyahoga County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Cuyahoga County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Cuyahoga County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Cuyahoga County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Read more...
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Cuyahoga Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Cuyahoga
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Cuyahoga
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Cuyahoga
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Cuyahoga
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Entrance Scholarship
Sponsor:
Art Academy of Cincinnati
Applicant must be an incoming first-year student. Selection based upon portfolio rating, GPA, and SAT Reasoning/ACT score.
Deadline:
Rolling
$15,000.00
Mortar Board National Foundation Fellowship
Sponsor:
Mortar Board National Foundation
Applicant must be a Mortarboard member or alumni.
Deadline:
March 1
$10,000.00
Julia Kiene Fellowship in Electrical Energy
Sponsor:
Women's International Network of Utility Professionals
Applicant must be pursuing graduate work toward an advanced degree in the electrical industry. Selection is based upon academic aptitude, vocational promise, character, financial need, and willingness to continue a career in a field related to the utility industry and related fields.
Deadline:
May 1
$2,000.00
Ohio War Orphans Scholarship
Sponsor:
Ohio Board of Regents, Office of Financial Aid
Applicant must be an Ohio resident between the ages of 16 and 25 attending a participating Ohio college or university. Applicant must be the child of a veteran who served at least 90 days active duty during a period of war and must now be either disabled or deceased.
Deadline:
May 15
-
Bowman Scholarship
Sponsor:
Kent State University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.2 cumulative GPA.
Deadline:
February 15
$3,500.00
Creative Arts Award
Sponsor:
Kent State University
Selection is based upon academic and artistic performance.
Deadline:
October 31
$1,800.00
Elaine Schwebel Winick Scholarship
Sponsor:
Kent State University
Applicant must be the child of an employee of Schwebel Baking Co.
Deadline:
February 15
$2,500.00
Loretta M. Antl Scholarship
Sponsor:
Kent State University
Applicant must have minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5.
Deadline:
February 15
$2,500.00
Mason Scholarship
Sponsor:
Kent State University
Applicant must have financial need and a good academic record. Ohio residents are preferred, Masonic affiliation not required.
Deadline:
February 15
$2,000.00
Romanian Scholarship
Sponsor:
Kent State University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA and a general knowledge of Romanian history and literature.
Deadline:
February 15
$2,000.00
Scholarship for Excellence
Sponsor:
Kent State University
Applicant must be the valedictorian of an Ohio high school.
Deadline:
June 1
$1,500.00
The Franklin University Undergraduate Scholars Program
Sponsor:
Franklin University
Applicant must have a minimum cumulative 3.0 GPA and be enrolled in six credit hours. Selection is based upon on prior academic achievement and quality of essay.
Deadline:
March 1 (summer), July 1 (fall), November 1 (winter)
$2,500.00
Upperclass Dean's Scholarship
Sponsor:
Ohio University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.4 GPA with at least 16 credit hours per quarter.
Deadline:
March 15
$2,000.00
Apply Free for $15,000 in Scholarships
Create a CampusReel account & enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships automatically.
Register for Free
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved