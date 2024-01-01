Lucas County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 24% of Lucas County residents in Ohio over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 10% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Lucas County residents in Ohio will continue to need help paying for college. 14,036 men and 13,924 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 12,509 men 17,634 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Lucas County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Lucas County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Lucas County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Lucas County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Lucas County residents?

There are 701 scholarships totaling $2,256,295.00 available to Lucas County residents. You can easily browse through all 701 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Lucas County?

701 scholarships worth $2,256,295.00 are available for college students in Lucas County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Lucas County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Lucas for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Lucas County?

701 scholarships totaling $2,256,295.00 are available for high school seniors in Lucas County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Lucas County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Lucas County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Lucas County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.