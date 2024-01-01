Toledo residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Toledo residents is $35,808.00, and 10.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Toledo, OH more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

18.5% of Toledo residents have a college degree or higher, while 32.6% have a high school degree but no more and 14.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 34.1% have at least some college education, 12.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 6.5% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Toledo residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.9% of people living in Toledo, OH are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Toledo.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Toledo, OH residents?

There are 701 scholarships totaling $2,256,295.00 available to Toledo residents.

Are these scholarships available for Toledo high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Toledo can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Toledo?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Toledo can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.