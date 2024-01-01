Cleveland County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 15% of Cleveland County residents in Oklahoma over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 37% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Cleveland County residents in Oklahoma will continue to need help paying for college. 6,661 men and 6,016 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 13,789 men 14,688 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Cleveland County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Cleveland County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Cleveland County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Cleveland County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Cleveland County residents?

There are 393 scholarships totaling $1,007,365.00 available to Cleveland County residents. You can easily browse through all 393 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Cleveland County?

393 scholarships worth $1,007,365.00 are available for college students in Cleveland County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Cleveland County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Cleveland for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Cleveland County?

393 scholarships totaling $1,007,365.00 are available for high school seniors in Cleveland County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Cleveland County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Cleveland County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Cleveland County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.