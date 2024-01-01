Norman residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Norman residents is $53,733.00, and 21.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Norman, OK more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

42.1% of Norman residents have a college degree or higher, while 20.0% have a high school degree but no more and 7.4% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 30.5% have at least some college education, 23.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 18.3% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Norman residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.2% of people living in Norman, OK are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 24.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Norman.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Norman, OK residents?

There are 393 scholarships totaling $1,007,365.00 available to Norman residents.

Are these scholarships available for Norman high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Norman can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Norman?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Norman can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.