Broken Arrow residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Broken Arrow residents is $70,788.00, and 30.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Broken Arrow, OK more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

33.4% of Broken Arrow residents have a college degree or higher, while 23.4% have a high school degree but no more and 6.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 36.9% have at least some college education, 23.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.5% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Broken Arrow residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.3% of people living in Broken Arrow, OK are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 11.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Broken Arrow.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Broken Arrow, OK residents?

There are 393 scholarships totaling $1,007,365.00 available to Broken Arrow residents.

Are these scholarships available for Broken Arrow high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Broken Arrow can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Broken Arrow?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Broken Arrow can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.