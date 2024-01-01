Tulsa residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Tulsa residents is $44,577.00, and 18.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Tulsa, OK more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

30.8% of Tulsa residents have a college degree or higher, while 25.3% have a high school degree but no more and 13.0% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 31.0% have at least some college education, 20.3% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 10.5% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Tulsa residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.8% of people living in Tulsa, OK are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Tulsa.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Tulsa, OK residents?

There are 393 scholarships totaling $1,007,365.00 available to Tulsa residents.

Are these scholarships available for Tulsa high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Tulsa can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Tulsa?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Tulsa can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.