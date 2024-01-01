Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Wagoner County Scholarships

Wagoner County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 22% of Wagoner County residents in Oklahoma over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 15% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Wagoner County residents in Oklahoma will continue to need help paying for college. 2,226 men and 1,940 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,143 men 1,441 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Wagoner County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Wagoner County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Wagoner County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Wagoner County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Wagoner County residents?

There are 393 scholarships totaling $1,007,365.00 available to Wagoner County residents. You can easily browse through all 393 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Wagoner County?

393 scholarships worth $1,007,365.00 are available for college students in Wagoner County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Wagoner County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Wagoner for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Wagoner County?

393 scholarships totaling $1,007,365.00 are available for high school seniors in Wagoner County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Wagoner County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Wagoner County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Wagoner County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Read more...
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Wagoner Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Wagoner
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Wagoner
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Wagoner
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Wagoner
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
SEG Foundation Scholarship
Sponsor:
Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) Foundation
Applicant must be a high school student who plans to enter college next fall or be an undergraduate or graduate college student whose grades are above average. Applicant must intend to pursue a college curriculum directed towards a career in applied geophysics or a closely related field, such as geosciences, physics,...
Deadline:
March 1
$14,000.00
Freshman Fee Waiver for Oklahoma Residents
Sponsor:
Oklahoma State University
Selection is based upon GPA and ACT scores.
Deadline:
February 1 (priority)
$1,500.00
Fee Waiver for Oklahoma Resident Transfer Student
Sponsor:
Oklahoma State University
Selection is based upon college GPA with at least 24 hours completed.
Deadline:
February 1 (priority)
$1,500.00
Alumni Scholars Award
Sponsor:
University of Oklahoma
Applicant must be a freshman, have a minimum 3.7 GPA, and have entered the university directly from high school.
Deadline:
May 1
$1,000.00
R. Boyd Gunning Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Oklahoma
Applicant must be a full-time freshman, must be a resident of Oklahoma, have a minimum 3.7 GPA, and have entered the university directly from high school.
Deadline:
May 1
$2,000.00
University Achievement Class Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Oklahoma
Applicant must be a high school senior who demonstrates academic success, leadership, and community/cultural involvement.
Deadline:
February 1
$3,200.00
Edward Grisso Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Oklahoma
Applicant must be a male Oklahoma resident who has made substantial academic improvement since freshman year and demonstrates financial need.
Deadline:
March 1
$1,000.00
Hesslein Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Oklahoma
Applicant must be a resident of the Tulsa/Sand Springs, OK area and demonstrate financial need.
Deadline:
March 1
$1,000.00
Lottie Conlan Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Oklahoma
Applicant must have Native American heritage and demonstrate financial need. FAFSA and documentation of tribal affiliation required.
Deadline:
March 1
$2,000.00
AAPG Foundation Grants-in-Aid Program
Sponsor:
American Association of Petroleum Geologists Foundation
Selection is based upon merit, past performance, originality and imagination of project, support of the department where the work is to be done, significance of the project, and financial need. Transcripts and endorsements required.
Deadline:
December 3
-
Greenberg Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Oklahoma
Applicant must have a relative suffering from a neurological disease.
Deadline:
March 1
$3,000.00
OU Club of Clinton Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Oklahoma
Applicant must be a resident of Clinton, Okla.
Deadline:
April 1
$2,000.00
OU Club of Kay County Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Oklahoma
Applicant must attend a high school in Kay County, Okla.
Deadline:
March 19
$2,000.00
Apply Free for $15,000 in Scholarships
Create a CampusReel account & enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships automatically.
Register for Free
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved