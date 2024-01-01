Multnomah County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 67% of Multnomah County residents in Oregon over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 10% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Multnomah County residents in Oregon will continue to need help paying for college. 15,736 men and 15,519 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 19,784 men 24,382 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Multnomah County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Multnomah County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Multnomah County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Multnomah County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Multnomah County residents?

There are 502 scholarships totaling $3,660,075.00 available to Multnomah County residents. You can easily browse through all 502 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Multnomah County?

502 scholarships worth $3,660,075.00 are available for college students in Multnomah County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Multnomah County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Multnomah for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Multnomah County?

502 scholarships totaling $3,660,075.00 are available for high school seniors in Multnomah County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Multnomah County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Multnomah County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Multnomah County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.