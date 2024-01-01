Cambria County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 63% of Cambria County residents in Pennsylvania over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 49% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Cambria County residents in Pennsylvania will continue to need help paying for college. 3,645 men and 3,420 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,946 men 4,548 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Cambria County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Cambria County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Cambria County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Cambria County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Cambria County residents?

There are 884 scholarships totaling $3,723,928.00 available to Cambria County residents. You can easily browse through all 884 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Cambria County?

884 scholarships worth $3,723,928.00 are available for college students in Cambria County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Cambria County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Cambria for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Cambria County?

884 scholarships totaling $3,723,928.00 are available for high school seniors in Cambria County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Cambria County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Cambria County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Cambria County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.