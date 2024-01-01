Sign Up
2024 Allentown Scholarships

Allentown residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Allentown residents is $38,522.00, and 10.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Allentown, PA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

14.9% of Allentown residents have a college degree or higher, while 37.2% have a high school degree but no more and 21.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 26.2% have at least some college education, 10.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 4.9% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Allentown residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.2% of people living in Allentown, PA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.9% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Allentown.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Allentown, PA residents?

There are 884 scholarships totaling $3,723,928.00 available to Allentown residents.

Are these scholarships available for Allentown high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Allentown can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Allentown?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Allentown can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

Dr. Charles A. Vernale Student Loan Award
Sponsor:
Lycoming College
Applicant must be a Connecticut resident with a predoctoral degree in dental medicine.
Deadline:
March 1
$2,000.00
Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must demonstrate strong academic preparation in high school. Selection is baed upon class rank, academic record, and SAT or ACT scores.
Deadline:
May 1
$7,500.00
International Students Scholarship for Currently Enrolled Students
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must have a minimum 2.75 GPA and 30 credit hours.
Deadline:
May 1
$2,000.00
Leadership Award
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must demonstrate extracurricular activity and potential for academic success.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
International Student Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must be a full-time international student with a minimum of 30 credit hours and minimum 2.75 GPA.
Deadline:
May 1
$2,000.00
Transfer Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and 60 credit hours.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
Transfer Trustee Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must have a minimum 2.5 GPA and 60 credit hours.
Deadline:
May 1
$3,500.00
Professional Accounting Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must be enrolled in either the associate or bachelor's degree accounting program.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
Drinko Criminal Justice Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must have a minimum 2.0 GPA and be majoring in criminal justice. Selection is based upon financial need.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
Information Technology Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
Professional Human Resource Management Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must be enrolled in either the associate or bachelor's degree program in Human Resource Management.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
Shoney's Culinary Arts Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must be enrolled on a full-time basis in the culinary arts or hospitality programs. Selection is based upon financial need.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
Sport and Recreation Management Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Selection is based upon financial need.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
