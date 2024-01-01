Philadelphia residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Philadelphia residents is $40,649.00, and 17.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Philadelphia, PA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

27.0% of Philadelphia residents have a college degree or higher, while 33.8% have a high school degree but no more and 16.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 22.4% have at least some college education, 15.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 11.2% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Philadelphia residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.2% of people living in Philadelphia, PA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 18.1% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Philadelphia.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Philadelphia, PA residents?

There are 884 scholarships totaling $3,723,928.00 available to Philadelphia residents.

Are these scholarships available for Philadelphia high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Philadelphia can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Philadelphia?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Philadelphia can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.