2024 Kent County Scholarships

Kent County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 11% of Kent County residents in Rhode Island over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 37% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Kent County residents in Rhode Island will continue to need help paying for college. 4,347 men and 4,620 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,559 men 4,739 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Kent County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Kent County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Kent County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Kent County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Kent County residents?

There are 96 scholarships totaling $338,160.00 available to Kent County residents. You can easily browse through all 96 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Kent County?

96 scholarships worth $338,160.00 are available for college students in Kent County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Kent County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Kent for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Kent County?

96 scholarships totaling $338,160.00 are available for high school seniors in Kent County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Kent County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Kent County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Kent County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Read more...
Rhode Island State Grant
Sponsor:
Rhode Island Higher Education Assistance Authority
Applicant must be a Rhode Island resident, a U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen, demonstrate financial need, and file the FAFSA. Applicant must be enrolled at least part time in a degree or certificate program.
Deadline:
March 1
$1,400.00
Karla Carroll Memorial Nursing Scholarship
Sponsor:
Rhode Island College
Applicant must demonstrate a love of nursing and helping people.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
William F. Claiborne Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Nursing
Sponsor:
Rhode Island College
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and demonstrate financial need.
Deadline:
None
$300.00
St. Anne's Multicultural Scholarship
Sponsor:
Rhode Island College
Applicant must be a bilingual and bicultural Portuguese, Cambodian, or Latino resident of the greater Fall River area.
Deadline:
April 15
$500.00
Rhode Island Society of CPAs Carl W. Christiansen and Cheryl Ruggiero Scholarship
Sponsor:
Rhode Island College
Applicant must demonstrate an interest in public accounting.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
Life Scholarship
Sponsor:
Johnson & Wales University
Applicant must be a South Carolina resident with strong academics and two of the following: a minimum 3.0 GPA, minimum combined SAT Reasoning score of 1100 (composite ACT score of 23), and/or have graduated in the top third of their secondary school class.
Deadline:
None
$3,000.00
Campus Award
Sponsor:
Johnson & Wales University
Applicant must be an entering freshman student. Selection based upon secondary school performance and rank, curriculum, and SAT Reasoning score.
Deadline:
None
$7,500.00
Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship
Sponsor:
Johnson & Wales University
Applicant must be a transfer student who is a member of Phi Theta Kappa.
Deadline:
None
$7,500.00
Transfer Scholarship
Sponsor:
Johnson & Wales University
Applicant must be a transfer student who has completed a minimum of 45 quarter-cred hours with a minimum 3.0 GPA.
Deadline:
None
$5,500.00
Presidential Academic Scholarship
Sponsor:
Johnson & Wales University
Applicant must be an incoming student with outstanding secondary school academic records.
Deadline:
None
$15,000.00
Alpha Beta Gamma Scholarship
Sponsor:
Johnson & Wales University
Applicant must be a transfer student who is a member of Alpha Beta Gamma. Selection based upon recommendation of chapter faculty advisor and college transcript.
Deadline:
None
$7,500.00
Rhode Island State Government Internship and Stipend
Sponsor:
State of Rhode Island General Assembly
Applicant must have an interest in general state government. Requirements vary by internship.
Deadline:
May 15
-
California Scholarship
Sponsor:
Johnson & Wales University
Applicant must be an incoming freshman or undergraduate transfer student who is a legal resident of California with less than 30 college credits.
Deadline:
None
$5,000.00
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved