Newport County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 10% of Newport County residents in Rhode Island over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 13% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Newport County residents in Rhode Island will continue to need help paying for college. 2,243 men and 1,920 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,228 men 2,792 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Newport County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Newport County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Newport County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Newport County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Newport County residents?

There are 96 scholarships totaling $338,160.00 available to Newport County residents. You can easily browse through all 96 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Newport County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Newport County?

Do I need to be a resident of Newport County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Newport County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Newport County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.