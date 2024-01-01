Providence residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Providence residents is $40,366.00, and 17.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Providence, RI more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

30.1% of Providence residents have a college degree or higher, while 26.9% have a high school degree but no more and 22.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 20.7% have at least some college education, 16.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 13.9% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Providence residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.5% of people living in Providence, RI are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 22.0% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Providence.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Providence, RI residents?

There are 96 scholarships totaling $338,160.00 available to Providence residents.

Are these scholarships available for Providence high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Providence can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Providence?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Providence can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.