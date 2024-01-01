Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Providence Scholarships

Providence residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Providence residents is $40,366.00, and 17.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Providence, RI more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

30.1% of Providence residents have a college degree or higher, while 26.9% have a high school degree but no more and 22.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 20.7% have at least some college education, 16.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 13.9% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Providence residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.5% of people living in Providence, RI are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 22.0% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Providence.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Providence, RI residents?

There are 96 scholarships totaling $338,160.00 available to Providence residents.

Are these scholarships available for Providence high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Providence can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Providence?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Providence can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

Read more...
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Providence Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Providence
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Providence
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Providence
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Providence
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Rhode Island State Grant
Sponsor:
Rhode Island Higher Education Assistance Authority
Applicant must be a Rhode Island resident, a U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen, demonstrate financial need, and file the FAFSA. Applicant must be enrolled at least part time in a degree or certificate program.
Deadline:
March 1
$1,400.00
Karla Carroll Memorial Nursing Scholarship
Sponsor:
Rhode Island College
Applicant must demonstrate a love of nursing and helping people.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
William F. Claiborne Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Nursing
Sponsor:
Rhode Island College
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and demonstrate financial need.
Deadline:
None
$300.00
St. Anne's Multicultural Scholarship
Sponsor:
Rhode Island College
Applicant must be a bilingual and bicultural Portuguese, Cambodian, or Latino resident of the greater Fall River area.
Deadline:
April 15
$500.00
Rhode Island Society of CPAs Carl W. Christiansen and Cheryl Ruggiero Scholarship
Sponsor:
Rhode Island College
Applicant must demonstrate an interest in public accounting.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
Life Scholarship
Sponsor:
Johnson & Wales University
Applicant must be a South Carolina resident with strong academics and two of the following: a minimum 3.0 GPA, minimum combined SAT Reasoning score of 1100 (composite ACT score of 23), and/or have graduated in the top third of their secondary school class.
Deadline:
None
$3,000.00
Campus Award
Sponsor:
Johnson & Wales University
Applicant must be an entering freshman student. Selection based upon secondary school performance and rank, curriculum, and SAT Reasoning score.
Deadline:
None
$7,500.00
Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship
Sponsor:
Johnson & Wales University
Applicant must be a transfer student who is a member of Phi Theta Kappa.
Deadline:
None
$7,500.00
Transfer Scholarship
Sponsor:
Johnson & Wales University
Applicant must be a transfer student who has completed a minimum of 45 quarter-cred hours with a minimum 3.0 GPA.
Deadline:
None
$5,500.00
Presidential Academic Scholarship
Sponsor:
Johnson & Wales University
Applicant must be an incoming student with outstanding secondary school academic records.
Deadline:
None
$15,000.00
Alpha Beta Gamma Scholarship
Sponsor:
Johnson & Wales University
Applicant must be a transfer student who is a member of Alpha Beta Gamma. Selection based upon recommendation of chapter faculty advisor and college transcript.
Deadline:
None
$7,500.00
Rhode Island State Government Internship and Stipend
Sponsor:
State of Rhode Island General Assembly
Applicant must have an interest in general state government. Requirements vary by internship.
Deadline:
May 15
-
California Scholarship
Sponsor:
Johnson & Wales University
Applicant must be an incoming freshman or undergraduate transfer student who is a legal resident of California with less than 30 college credits.
Deadline:
None
$5,000.00
Apply Free for $15,000 in Scholarships
Create a CampusReel account & enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships automatically.
Register for Free
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved