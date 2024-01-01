Anderson County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 74% of Anderson County residents in South Carolina over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 40% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Anderson County residents in South Carolina will continue to need help paying for college. 4,833 men and 4,815 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,130 men 4,341 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Anderson County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Anderson County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Anderson County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Anderson County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Anderson County residents?

There are 220 scholarships totaling $597,825.00 available to Anderson County residents. You can easily browse through all 220 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Anderson County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Anderson County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Anderson County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.