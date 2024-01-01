Sign Up
2024 Charleston Scholarships

Charleston residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Charleston residents is $61,367.00, and 29.8% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Charleston, SC more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

51.5% of Charleston residents have a college degree or higher, while 17.8% have a high school degree but no more and 5.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 25.1% have at least some college education, 32.3% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 19.2% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Charleston residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 9.9% of people living in Charleston, SC are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 20.2% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Charleston.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Charleston, SC residents?

There are 220 scholarships totaling $597,825.00 available to Charleston residents.

Are these scholarships available for Charleston high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Charleston can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Charleston?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Charleston can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

Dean's Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of South Carolina at Aiken
Applicant must have a minimum 3.4 GPA.
Deadline:
November 1
$4,000.00
Valedictorian Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of South Carolina at Aiken
Applicant must be a graduate of public and private high schools in South Carolina or Richmond and Columbia Counties in Georgia. Applicant must have a minimum 3.4 GPA and be ranked first in their class.
Deadline:
November 1
$5,000.00
Chancellor's Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of South Carolina at Aiken
Applicant must have a minimum 3.5 GPA and deomonstrate a high level of involvement in school and community activites.
Deadline:
February 1
$7,000.00
Lander Science Scholarship Award
Sponsor:
Lander University
Applicant's major must be in the science field
Deadline:
March 15
-
Lisa A. Bollinger
Sponsor:
College of Charleston
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen majoring in Business Administration with a concentration in marketing. Applicant must be a full-time student with a minimum 2.5 GPA.
Deadline:
April 1
$1,500.00
Rebecca Herring
Sponsor:
College of Charleston
Applicant must have completed at least 9 semester hours of accounting with a minimum of 6 hours completed at the College of Charleston and be pursuing a major in accounting. Applicants must have completed 54 semester hours prior to the semester for which the scholarship is awarded with a minimum 3.0...
Deadline:
April 1
$1,500.00
Academic Scholarship
Sponsor:
Converse College
Selection based upon applicants high school grades and standardized test scores.
Deadline:
March 1
$13,000.00
Roy M. Smith Mathematics Scholarship
Sponsor:
Erskine College
Applicant must be in the top 20% of their high school graduating class and have a minimum combined SAT score of 1300. Applicant must be a mathematics major.
Deadline:
February 16
$5,000.00
Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
Erskine College
Applicant must have applied to Erskine for freshman enrollment. Selection based upon outstanding secondary school academic performance, Christian commitment, intellectual curiosity, school, church, and community involvement, demonstrated leadership and service, and desire and potential to excel at Erskine.
Deadline:
November
-
William H. Dunlap Scholarship
Sponsor:
Erskine College
Applicant must have lost one or both parents, either by death, desertion, or other conditions, which prevent such students from having normal parental care.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
Furman Scholars Program
Sponsor:
Furman University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.75 GPA, a minimum SAT score of 1350 (composite ACT score of 30) and rank in the top 5% of their class.
Deadline:
January 15
$4,000.00
Freshmen Scholarship
Sponsor:
Lander University
Applicant must be or plan to be a full-time student at Lander University and have displayed academic excellence
Deadline:
January 15
-
Capsugel/Pfizer Scholarship
Sponsor:
Lander University
Applicant must be pursuing a degree in chemistry and decision will be made upon basis of need, citizenship, and leadership qualities.
Deadline:
March 15
-
