Pennington County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 57% of Pennington County residents in South Dakota over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 18% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Pennington County residents in South Dakota will continue to need help paying for college. 2,871 men and 2,458 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,636 men 2,630 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Pennington County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Pennington County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Pennington County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Pennington County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Pennington County residents?

There are 64 scholarships totaling $152,950.00 available to Pennington County residents. You can easily browse through all 64 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Pennington County?

64 scholarships worth $152,950.00 are available for college students in Pennington County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Pennington County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Pennington for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Pennington County?

64 scholarships totaling $152,950.00 are available for high school seniors in Pennington County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Pennington County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Pennington County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Pennington County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.