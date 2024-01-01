Murfreesboro residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Murfreesboro residents is $57,753.00, and 23.9% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Murfreesboro, TN more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

40.2% of Murfreesboro residents have a college degree or higher, while 22.8% have a high school degree but no more and 7.5% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 29.5% have at least some college education, 27.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 13.0% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Murfreesboro residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.0% of people living in Murfreesboro, TN are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 22.5% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Murfreesboro.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Murfreesboro, TN residents?

There are 364 scholarships totaling $1,555,302.00 available to Murfreesboro residents.

Are these scholarships available for Murfreesboro high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Murfreesboro can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Murfreesboro?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Murfreesboro can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.