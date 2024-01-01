College Station residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for College Station residents is $39,430.00, and 20.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of College Station, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

55.8% of College Station residents have a college degree or higher, while 12.6% have a high school degree but no more and 6.1% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 25.5% have at least some college education, 28.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 27.3% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of College Station residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 18.3% of people living in College Station, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 38.5% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in College Station.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for College Station, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to College Station residents.

Are these scholarships available for College Station high school students?

Yes, all high school students in College Station can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in College Station?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in College Station can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.