Collin County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 72% of Collin County residents in Texas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 74% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Collin County residents in Texas will continue to need help paying for college. 20,445 men and 19,993 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 17,872 men 18,937 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Collin County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Collin County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Collin County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Collin County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Collin County residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Collin County residents. You can easily browse through all 651 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Collin County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Collin County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Collin County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.