Mesquite residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Mesquite residents is $52,167.00, and 19.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Mesquite, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

17.9% of Mesquite residents have a college degree or higher, while 29.5% have a high school degree but no more and 19.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.9% have at least some college education, 12.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 5.5% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Mesquite residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 16.3% of people living in Mesquite, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.2% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Mesquite.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Mesquite, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Mesquite residents.

Are these scholarships available for Mesquite high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Mesquite can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Mesquite?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Mesquite can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.