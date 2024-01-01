McAllen residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for McAllen residents is $45,057.00, and 19.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of McAllen, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

29.3% of McAllen residents have a college degree or higher, while 19.3% have a high school degree but no more and 26.1% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 25.3% have at least some college education, 20.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 8.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of McAllen residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.8% of people living in McAllen, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.1% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in McAllen.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for McAllen, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to McAllen residents.

Are these scholarships available for McAllen high school students?

Yes, all high school students in McAllen can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in McAllen?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in McAllen can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.