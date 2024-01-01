Lubbock residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Lubbock residents is $47,326.00, and 18.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Lubbock, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

29.7% of Lubbock residents have a college degree or higher, while 24.8% have a high school degree but no more and 14.1% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 31.4% have at least some college education, 18.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 11.3% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Lubbock residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.1% of people living in Lubbock, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 22.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Lubbock.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Lubbock, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Lubbock residents.

Are these scholarships available for Lubbock high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Lubbock can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Lubbock?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Lubbock can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.