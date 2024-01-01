Nacogdoches County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 27% of Nacogdoches County residents in Texas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 98% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Nacogdoches County residents in Texas will continue to need help paying for college. 1,633 men and 1,452 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 4,512 men 6,448 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Nacogdoches County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Nacogdoches County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Nacogdoches County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Nacogdoches County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Nacogdoches County residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Nacogdoches County residents. You can easily browse through all 651 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Nacogdoches County?

651 scholarships worth $2,573,197.00 are available for college students in Nacogdoches County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Nacogdoches County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Nacogdoches for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Nacogdoches County?

651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 are available for high school seniors in Nacogdoches County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Nacogdoches County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Nacogdoches County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Nacogdoches County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.