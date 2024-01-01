Orange County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 18% of Orange County residents in Texas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 22% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Orange County residents in Texas will continue to need help paying for college. 2,438 men and 2,308 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,104 men 1,465 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Orange County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Orange County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Orange County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Orange County residents.

