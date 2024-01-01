Cache County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 64% of Cache County residents in Utah over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 11% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Cache County residents in Utah will continue to need help paying for college. 3,316 men and 3,054 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 9,899 men 9,295 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Cache County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Cache County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Cache County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Cache County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Cache County residents?

There are 87 scholarships totaling $157,050.00 available to Cache County residents. You can easily browse through all 87 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Cache County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Cache County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Cache County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.