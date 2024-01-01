Davis County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 15% of Davis County residents in Utah over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 38% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Davis County residents in Utah will continue to need help paying for college. 10,513 men and 9,685 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 9,956 men 8,751 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Davis County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Davis County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Davis County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Davis County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Davis County residents?

There are 87 scholarships totaling $157,050.00 available to Davis County residents. You can easily browse through all 87 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Davis County?

87 scholarships worth $157,050.00 are available for college students in Davis County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Davis County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Davis for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Davis County?

87 scholarships totaling $157,050.00 are available for high school seniors in Davis County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Davis County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Davis County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Davis County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.