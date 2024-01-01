Salt Lake County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 60% of Salt Lake County residents in Utah over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 15% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Salt Lake County residents in Utah will continue to need help paying for college. 31,287 men and 29,667 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 32,733 men 29,827 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Salt Lake County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Salt Lake County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Salt Lake County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Salt Lake County residents.

Do I need to be a resident of Salt Lake County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Salt Lake County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Salt Lake County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.