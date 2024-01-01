Sign Up
2024 Salt Lake City Scholarships

Salt Lake City residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Salt Lake City residents is $54,009.00, and 23.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Salt Lake City, UT more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

45.0% of Salt Lake City residents have a college degree or higher, while 17.2% have a high school degree but no more and 11.5% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 26.2% have at least some college education, 25.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 20.0% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Salt Lake City residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 10.9% of people living in Salt Lake City, UT are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 22.5% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Salt Lake City.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Salt Lake City, UT residents?

There are 87 scholarships totaling $157,050.00 available to Salt Lake City residents.

Are these scholarships available for Salt Lake City high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Salt Lake City can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Salt Lake City?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Salt Lake City can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Salt Lake City Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Salt Lake City
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Salt Lake City
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Salt Lake City
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Salt Lake City
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Honors at Entrance Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Utah
Applicant must be a senior at an accredited Utah high school, public or private, who will be entering as a freshman.
Deadline:
December 1
-
Leadership Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Utah
Applicant must be a Utah resident, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, and demonstrate outstanding leadership through activities and achievements. Transfer applicant must have an associate's degree or at least 90 hours from a Utah two-year college.
Deadline:
February 1 (entering freshman), April 1 (transfer)
-
Non-Resident Academic Full Tuition Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Utah
Applicant must be a nonresident of Utah. Selection is based upon GPA, test scores, leadership, activities, and accomplishments.
Deadline:
February 1
-
Non-Resident Academic Partial Tuition Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Utah
Applicant must be a high school senior who will be an entering freshman and who is not a resident of Utah. Selection is based upon scholastic record.
Deadline:
February 1
-
NFSPS Scholarship Awards
Sponsor:
National Federation of State Poetry Societies (NFSPS)
Applicant must submit an original unpublished work. For more detailed information for specific scholarships, visit the sponsor's website.
Deadline:
March 1
$500.00
Leveraging Educational Assistance Partnership (LEAP)
Sponsor:
Utah Higher Education Assistance Authority/Utah System of Higher Education
Applicant must be attending a public or private non-profit institution or post-secondary vocational school in Utah which has a participating agreement with the organization. Selection is based upon financial need. FAFSA is required.
Deadline:
None
$2,500.00
Young Artist International Competition
Sponsor:
Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation
Applicant must be a pianist between the ages of 11 and 18.
Deadline:
December 1
-
Transfer Student Merit Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Utah
Applicant must be a resident of Utah who is a transfer student with a minimum cumulative 3.8 GPA who has completed a Utah two-year college program or its equivalent. Applicants who are residents of Utah and who have completed a two-year program in a non-Utah school will be considered for scholarships...
Deadline:
April 1
-
Merit Scholarship with Presidential Honors
Sponsor:
University of Utah
Applicant must qualify for both the Merit Scholarship and the President's scholarship.
Deadline:
None
$1,250.00
Non-Resident Transfer Student Merit Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Utah
Applicant must be a transfer student with a minimum 3.8 GPA who is not a resident of Utah. Applicant must have completed a two0year college associate degree program or its equivalent in a state contiguous to Utah.
Deadline:
April 1
-
Emeritus Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Utah
Applicant must be a former University student who has been away from school for an extended period of time due to circumstances that did not allow completion of a degree. Applicant must have a minimum 2.5 GPA, a demonstrated desire to earn a university degree, and have need for financial assistance...
Deadline:
February 28
-
Alumni Association Non-Resident Scholarship for Incoming Freshmen
Sponsor:
University of Utah
Applicant must be a current high school senior who is not a resident of Utah, but who's parent or grandparent is an University of Utah graduate. Applicant must have a minimum cumulative 3.0 GPA and have been actively involved in service to their high school and/or community. Official transcript, a one-page...
Deadline:
February 28
$5,800.00
Top Ten Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Utah
Applicant must be a high school senior who is a resident of Utah and graduating in the top ten percent of their class.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
