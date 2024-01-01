Salt Lake City residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Salt Lake City residents is $54,009.00, and 23.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Salt Lake City, UT more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

45.0% of Salt Lake City residents have a college degree or higher, while 17.2% have a high school degree but no more and 11.5% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 26.2% have at least some college education, 25.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 20.0% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Salt Lake City residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 10.9% of people living in Salt Lake City, UT are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 22.5% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Salt Lake City.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Salt Lake City, UT residents?

There are 87 scholarships totaling $157,050.00 available to Salt Lake City residents.

Are these scholarships available for Salt Lake City high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Salt Lake City can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Salt Lake City?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Salt Lake City can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.