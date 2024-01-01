West Jordan residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for West Jordan residents is $72,083.00, and 28.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of West Jordan, UT more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

23.2% of West Jordan residents have a college degree or higher, while 28.3% have a high school degree but no more and 8.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 39.8% have at least some college education, 16.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 6.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of West Jordan residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 17.9% of people living in West Jordan, UT are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in West Jordan.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for West Jordan, UT residents?

There are 87 scholarships totaling $157,050.00 available to West Jordan residents.

Are these scholarships available for West Jordan high school students?

Yes, all high school students in West Jordan can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in West Jordan?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in West Jordan can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.