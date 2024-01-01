Provo residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Provo residents is $44,312.00, and 17.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Provo, UT more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

42.5% of Provo residents have a college degree or higher, while 14.3% have a high school degree but no more and 7.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 35.7% have at least some college education, 28.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 14.0% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Provo residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.8% of people living in Provo, UT are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 40.5% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Provo.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Provo, UT residents?

There are 87 scholarships totaling $157,050.00 available to Provo residents.

Are these scholarships available for Provo high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Provo can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Provo?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Provo can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.