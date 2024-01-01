Weber County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 83% of Weber County residents in Utah over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 39% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Weber County residents in Utah will continue to need help paying for college. 7,338 men and 6,529 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 6,738 men 6,630 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Weber County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Weber County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Weber County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Weber County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Weber County residents?

There are 87 scholarships totaling $157,050.00 available to Weber County residents. You can easily browse through all 87 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Weber County?

87 scholarships worth $157,050.00 are available for college students in Weber County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Weber County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Weber for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Weber County?

87 scholarships totaling $157,050.00 are available for high school seniors in Weber County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Weber County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Weber County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Weber County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.